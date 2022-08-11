KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 267.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $765,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $115,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $85.84 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $91.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

