KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 193,946 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Globalstar by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 39,422 shares during the period. Finally, Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $10,092,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.04.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.