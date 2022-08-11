KBC Group NV Grows Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 619.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.05. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

