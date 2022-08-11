KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 115,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 239,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French purchased 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,088.10. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,217.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

