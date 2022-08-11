KBC Group NV Grows Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity at SM Energy

NYSE:SM opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

