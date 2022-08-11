KBC Group NV Has $111,000 Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 156.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.4 %

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $273.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.