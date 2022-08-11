KBC Group NV Has $120,000 Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 880,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,656,000 after buying an additional 864,447 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 30.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 85,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 82,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

