KBC Group NV Has $131,000 Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AECOM were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in AECOM by 60.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACM opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

