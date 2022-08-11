KBC Group NV Has $149,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $221.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

