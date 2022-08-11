KBC Group NV Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Green Dot by 655.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after buying an additional 868,799 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,334,000 after purchasing an additional 546,381 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 521,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 276,278 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 32.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 641,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 158,362 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $220,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

