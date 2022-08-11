KBC Group NV Has $174,000 Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 129.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 248,485 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth about $6,463,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 104,796 shares during the period. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $28.57 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

