KBC Group NV Has $200,000 Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.4% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of UTZ opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

