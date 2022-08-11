KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after buying an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Heritage Financial by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 145,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 69,521 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after buying an additional 38,169 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

