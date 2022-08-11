KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.71. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

