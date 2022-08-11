KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.18 per share, with a total value of $60,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saul Centers Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

Saul Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 138.01%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Articles

