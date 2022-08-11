KBC Group NV Invests $113,000 in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ ENTA opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
