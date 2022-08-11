KBC Group NV Invests $121,000 in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $8,283,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Boot Barn Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.55.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

