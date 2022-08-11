KBC Group NV Invests $139,000 in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 43,967 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE WRE opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 213.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

