KBC Group NV Invests $145,000 in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,774,000 after acquiring an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 249,979 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,268,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,218,000 after purchasing an additional 86,873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 91,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after buying an additional 841,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

