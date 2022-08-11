KBC Group NV Invests $212,000 in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMPL stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

