KBC Group NV Lowers Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $55.06 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

