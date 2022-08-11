KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 333,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

