KBC Group NV Purchases 207 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $1,408,935. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KNSL opened at $271.80 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.81 and a 1 year high of $272.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.64.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

