KBC Group NV Purchases 2,377 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

