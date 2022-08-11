KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 3,000 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in National Health Investors by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.