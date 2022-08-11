KBC Group NV Raises Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 204.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

NYSE:AKR opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.