KBC Group NV Sells 102 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.52. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

