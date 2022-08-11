KBC Group NV Sells 1,342 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,474 shares during the period. Snowhook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 976.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 722,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,654,000 after acquiring an additional 655,192 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 246.3% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 699,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 497,506 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 710,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,008,000 after acquiring an additional 457,373 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,110,307 shares of company stock worth $81,621,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.