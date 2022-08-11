KBC Group NV Sells 1,390 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 92,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $192,335.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $31,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,138.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $192,335.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $431,586. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CPSI opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $454.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $37.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

