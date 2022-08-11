KBC Group NV Sells 1,947 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 112,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 81,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $44.24 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

