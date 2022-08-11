KBC Group NV Sells 2,352 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 217.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 19.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Profile

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

