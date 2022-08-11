KBC Group NV Sells 26,411 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,411 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $83.03 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

