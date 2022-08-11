KBC Group NV Sells 2,791 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 27,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

