KBC Group NV Sells 35,860 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,530,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

In related news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 913.64%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

