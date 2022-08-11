KBC Group NV Sells 55,045 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55,045 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sabre were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 57.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

SABR opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.83. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SABR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

