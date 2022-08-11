KBC Group NV Sells 63,042 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,042 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Photronics were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Photronics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Photronics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Photronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Photronics by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Up 4.9 %

PLAB stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $129,060. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.