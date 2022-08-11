KBC Group NV Sells 86,564 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,564 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

