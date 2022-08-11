KBC Group NV Takes $193,000 Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Mimecast by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 472.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.92 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

