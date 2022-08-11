KBC Group NV Takes Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 602.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,513 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,689 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 558.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 765,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 649,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

SITE Centers Trading Up 2.2 %

SITE Centers Profile

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.



SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

