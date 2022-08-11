KBC Group NV Takes Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VSTO opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In related news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,358 shares of company stock valued at $10,055,890 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

