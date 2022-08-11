KBC Group NV Trims Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

KBC Group NV cut its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD stock opened at $139.88 on Thursday. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.48.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

