KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average of $117.22. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

