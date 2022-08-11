Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kelly Services by 102.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $269,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kelly Services Price Performance
KELYA stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
