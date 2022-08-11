KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Argus Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.08.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$76.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.65. The company has a market cap of C$23.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$60.37 and a 52-week high of C$83.09.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.691 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.85%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.