KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Argus Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.691 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.85%.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
