Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Up 9.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kodiak Sciences traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $11.98. 10,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,771,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
KOD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.
In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 303,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $2,361,435.09. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,967,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,067,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $649.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.74). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
