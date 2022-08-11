Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.46

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $3.19. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 398,333 shares changing hands.

KKPNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.60 ($3.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

