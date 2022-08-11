Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Korn Ferry by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 124,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Korn Ferry by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Korn Ferry Price Performance
NYSE KFY opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66.
Korn Ferry Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
