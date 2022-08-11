Kristopher Peter Smith Acquires 18,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,896,131.02.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$39.39 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$53.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.68.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 7.5200006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SU. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CSFB increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.95.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
