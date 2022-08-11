Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.33

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as low as $9.56. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 13,821 shares.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

