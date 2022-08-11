Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Tushar Morzaria Acquires 10,000 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Tushar Morzaria bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($32,382.79).
Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 281.20 ($3.40) on Thursday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 261.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.79 billion and a PE ratio of 852.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.00%.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
